11 Die In Tanahun Due To Landslides And Floods

July 13, 2020, 4:14 p.m.

The landslides and flood, triggered by incessant rainfall from Sunday night has claimed 11 lives in Tanahun reports The Rising Nepal.

According to daily, the deceased have been identified as Kamala Thapa, 40, Manoj Thapa, 24, Anjana Thapa, 21, Rajesh Thapa, 20 and Mauti Kumari Gharti of Majhkot, Byas Municipality-9, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Poudel of Tanahun District Police Office.

Likewise, Bhesh Bahadur Thapa, 28, Mahadev Thapa, 22, Manisara Thapa, 20, Minimaya Thapa, 28 and 5-year old Anisha Thapa of Paltyang Bhainsikili, Rising Rural Municipality-8 were killed in the landslide, informed Rajendra Krishna Shrestha, Chairman of Rising Rural Municipality. All of the deceased are of the same family.

18-year old Laxmi BK of Myade Rural Municipality-6 was also killed in the landslide.

Meanwhile, flooding landslide have obstructed the Prithvi Highway in the district.

