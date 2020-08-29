Home Minister Thapa And Defense Minister Pokharel In Quarantine

Home Minister Thapa And Defense Minister Pokharel In Quarantine

Aug. 29, 2020, 10:06 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s Press Adviser Surya Thapa said the meeting was postponed as two Secretariat members — Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwar Pokharel and Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa — had to quarantine themselves after an employee at COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre tested positive for COVID-19. CCMC is led by Pokharel, while Thapa is one of its members reports The Himalayan Times daily.

According to the daily, the next Secretariat meeting is scheduled to discuss the report submitted by the party’s six-member task force led by party General Secretary Bishnu Prasad Paudel.

