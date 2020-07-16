Nepal’s Department Of Archeology To Conduct A Study On Birthplace of Lord Rama In Nepal

After Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that lord Ram could have been born in Ayodhyapuri of Nepal, the department’s attention was drawn to investigate into the issue reports The Rising Nepal, daily.

The government daily writes, the Department of Archaeology is set to conduct archeological study in Madi Ayodhyapuri of Chitwan district to trace out evidences with regard to birthplace of lord Ram.

The paper writes although it is said that lord Ram was born in Thori, which is near Parsa and Chitwan, the locals have said that the presence of 900 years old architectural materials in Madi area might shed light on where lord Ram was born.

Pieces of old bricks, stones and mud will be shown to the study team, said local Shree Prasad Dawadi. A detailed investigation is vital to dig out the truth relating to lord Ram’s origin, he said.

Thakur Prasad Dhakal, Mayor of Madi Municipality, informed that a team of the Department of Archaeology would start the investigation from Friday.

“The team has already reached Chitwan,” he said. “There are evidences which might prove that lord Ram was born in Madi area.”

“The evidences received at Madi-1 regarding horse stable and playgrounds of Luv and Kush match with the religious texts relating to lord Ram,” added Mayor Dhakal.

Mayor Dhakal discussed with Sanskrit scholars on Thursday. “The Sanksrit experts said that the Ayodhya present in India is also debatable. But this is not enough to prove that lord Ram was born here in Nepal,” said Dhakal.

A committee under chairmanship of former Village Development Committee Chairman, Naradmani Poudel, has been formed to provide information and evidences to the investigation team.

The Municipality also informed that people from various places had started visiting Ayodhyapuri in Madi Municipality-8.

News and photo by The Rising Nepal