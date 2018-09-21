4 Killed And 1 Injured

Four people have died and one injured in three different road accidents occurred in Bhaktapur, Bara and Dhanusa districts.

A motorcycle driver Sudarsan Timalsina, 35, a resident of Kavre Panauti Municipality-9 and the pillion Alisha Adhikari, 18, a resident of Chitwan died at Bhaktapur Hospital during the treatment. Accident occurred at Bhaktapur Suryabinayek Municipality-9, when a motorcycle and bus collided with each other. Bus driver is under police custody.

Similarly, when a motorcycle knocked down Pujakumari Mali, 4, daughter of Gajindra Mali a resident of Gadimai Rural Municipality-6 died during the treatment at Medical College, Birgunj.

According to a news bulletin published by Nepal Police, Aakbar Raien, 18, and Basir Raien, 18, a resident of Jhireshowarnath Municipality-7 were seriously injured and taken to Janakpur Regional Hospital for the treatment. Aakbar Raien was sent to Kathmandu for the further treatment and he died on the way to Kathmandu. Both of them fall down from the Tractor.