Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sarbendra Khanal confers insignia of Assistant Inspector General of Police Pushkar Karki, Thule Rai and Dhiru Basnyat amid a function.

They were promoted from DIG to AIGP as per the decision of cabinet from September 21. IGP Khanal said that newly promoted senior police officers are the asset the police and their experience will help to enhance efficiency of the police organization.

AIGP Basnyat

AIGP Rai