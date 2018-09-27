Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli Meets U.S. President Donald Trump

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, who is leading the delegation of Nepal to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), met U.S. President at a reception hosted to the honor of head of the states and government participating at UN Delegations by President Trump.

Prime minister Oli also participated in the High-Level Meeting on Action for Peacekeeping (A4P) organized by the United Nations Secretary-General today. Speaking in the event, he paid tribute to the brave peacekeepers including seventy-three Nepalis who made sacrifice in the line of duty.

While reaffirming Nepal’s commitment to international peace and security through UN peacekeeping, the Prime Minister added that Nepal continued to provide troops and police personnel for UN peacekeeping even at the height of the national difficulty.

According to a press release issued by L.B Chhetri, Spokesperson of Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations, Prime Minister delivered a public lecture on the theme “Peace, Democracy and Development” at an event hosted by the Asia Society. Prime Minister Oli stressed that Nepal’s commitment to democracy and fundamental freedoms is total. Nepal's efforts will be to promoting a rule-based, just and equitable international order in which all States –small and big– fulfill their international obligations in good faith, and all countries enjoy equitable opportunities to fulfill aspirations for development and prosperity, he added.

In the session moderated by former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd, PM Oli expounded the Government’s vision of ‘Prosperous Nepal and Happy Nepali’. Responding to questions from the audience, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of foreign investments, connectivity and sustainable environment, among other things.

Earlier this morning, the Prime Minister attended the opening of the General Debate of the 73rd session of the UNGA. The opening featured statements by the UN Secretary-General Mr. Antonio Guterres and the President of the General Assembly Ms. María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés. The Prime Minister will address the Assembly on 27 September 2018.