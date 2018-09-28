2 Die In Road Accident In Bara and Jajarkot

2 Die In Road Accident In Bara and Jajarkot

Sept. 28, 2018, 2:37 p.m.

Two people have died and one injured in two separate road accidents in Bara and Jajarkot Districts.

Prabin Parsai, 11, a resident of Simra Metropolitan City-1, Bara riding as a pillion died on the spot and scooter rider was sent home after the treatment. A truck knocked down a scooter. Truck and truck driver is under police custody.

According to News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Dhirendra Bikram Simha, 7, son of Karna Bahadur Simha a resident of Kuse Rural Municipality-2, Jajarkot died on the spot when a sk vetor hit him. Local police are searching the ski vector driver.

