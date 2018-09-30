Two Die In Motorcycle Accident In Biratnagar

Two Die In Motorcycle Accident In Biratnagar

Sept. 30, 2018, 2:22 p.m.

Three people have died in two separate accidents in Ramecchap and Morang districts. According a Daily News Bulletin issued by Nepal Police News Desk, two people died after a motorbike hit a truck in Biratnagar Metropolitan City-4. Motor cycle driver Roshan Sherpa, 24, a residence Pathari Sanischare Municipality-9 and a pillion Anish Rajbanshi, 19, a residence of Biratnagar Metropolitan City-4 died at Nobel Hospital Biratnagar.

Their motorcycle hit a truck parked at roadside. Police is searching driver, who absconded after accident.

In another incident, Sujan Karki, 17, died in Ramechhap Municipality-2 after a tractor he was travelling overturn. The tractor fell 2 meter below the road. Driver and tractor is under police custody.

