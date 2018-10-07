6 People Died And 1 Injured In 5 Separate Road Accident

Six people killed and one injured in five separate accidents occurred in Bara, Kathmandu, Dang, Bajura and Sindhuli districts.

When a truck knocked down a motorcycle, Shova Sigdel, 35, a resident of Bara Simara Sub Metropolitan city-1 died on the spot. Truck driver and truck is under police custody.

Similarly, Rambahadur Mahara, 42, a residence of Bara Parwanipur Rural Municipality-2 died during the treatment at Gandak Health Care Hospital, Birjung. A jeep knocked him down and jeep is under police custody but police are searching a jeep driver.

Purna Thapa, 25, a residence of Samakhusi died at Trauma Center during the treatment. Thapa was shifted from Om Hospital & Research Center. Bidhya Thapa, 22, riding as a pillion on the same motorcycle was seriously injured and sent to same hospital for further treatment.

Chunaram Raidash, 22, a residence of Dang Ghorahi Sub Metropolitan City-9 died at Rapti Academy of Health Sciences during the treatment. Raidash fell down from the moving tractor. Tractor driver and tractor is under police custody.

According to a News Bulletin of Nepal Police Central News, Rambhadur Roka, 31, a residence of Bajura Badhimalika Municipality-6 died on a way to Dhangadi for the treatment. A tractor hit him from back.

Ramesh Ghising, 21, a residence of Sindhuli kamalamai Municipality-5 died ona way to Regional Hospital, Sindhuli for the treatment. A tractor fell dowm arond 25 feet down from the road.