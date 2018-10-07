6 People Died And 1 Injured In 5 Separate Road Accident

6 People Died And 1 Injured In 5 Separate Road Accident

Oct. 7, 2018, 2:55 p.m.

Six people killed and one injured in five separate accidents occurred in Bara, Kathmandu, Dang, Bajura and Sindhuli districts.

When a truck knocked down a motorcycle, Shova Sigdel, 35, a resident of Bara Simara Sub Metropolitan city-1 died on the spot. Truck driver and truck is under police custody.

Similarly, Rambahadur Mahara, 42, a residence of Bara Parwanipur Rural Municipality-2 died during the treatment at Gandak Health Care Hospital, Birjung. A jeep knocked him down and jeep is under police custody but police are searching a jeep driver.

Purna Thapa, 25, a residence of Samakhusi died at Trauma Center during the treatment. Thapa was shifted from Om Hospital & Research Center. Bidhya Thapa, 22, riding as a pillion on the same motorcycle was seriously injured and sent to same hospital for further treatment.

Chunaram Raidash, 22, a residence of Dang Ghorahi Sub Metropolitan City-9 died at Rapti Academy of Health Sciences during the treatment. Raidash fell down from the moving tractor. Tractor driver and tractor is under police custody.

According to a News Bulletin of Nepal Police Central News, Rambhadur Roka, 31, a residence of Bajura Badhimalika Municipality-6 died on a way to Dhangadi for the treatment. A tractor hit him from back.

Ramesh Ghising, 21, a residence of Sindhuli kamalamai Municipality-5 died ona way to Regional Hospital, Sindhuli for the treatment. A tractor fell dowm arond 25 feet down from the road.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

ADB Providing $180 Million To Improve Nepal's Main East–West Highway
Oct 06, 2018
Grant Assistance For School Sector Development Program (SSDP)
Oct 06, 2018
4th National Development Fair 2018 Organized By The Embassy Of Bangladesh, Kathmandu
Oct 06, 2018
KOICA Organized A Consultative Workshop For Its Volunteer Partner Organizations
Oct 06, 2018
19 Years Old Girl Was Gang Raped By 4 People
Oct 05, 2018

More on Road Accidents/Crime

19 Years Old Girl Was Gang Raped By 4 People By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
5 People Died And 1 Injured In 5 Separate Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
5 People Died In 3 Separate Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
65 Years Old man Raped 14 Years Girl In Nepalgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
5 Killed And 18 Injured In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 10 hours ago
3 Women Raped Including A 70 Years Old Woman By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Monkey 'Driving' Bus In Karnataka, India By News Desk Oct 07, 2018
India V West Indies: Hosts Win First Test By Innings And 272 Runs By News Desk Oct 07, 2018
Manchester United Rally From 2-0 Down, Beat Newcastle United 3-2 By Reuters Oct 07, 2018
Victory For Trump In Supreme Court Battle By News Desk Oct 07, 2018
ADB Providing $180 Million To Improve Nepal's Main East–West Highway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 06, 2018
Grant Assistance For School Sector Development Program (SSDP) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 06, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75