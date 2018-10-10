Four Killed In Motorcycle Accidents

Seven people have died in seven different accidents in Kathmandu, Chitwan, Sarlahi, Parsa, Rupandehi, Accham and Lalitpur districts.

Niraj Lama, 23, a resident of Roshi Municipality 1 of Kavre district died after a taxi hit a motorcycle he was driving. Pillion Prakash Tamang, 23, was admitted to Trauma Center for treatment. Similarly, Khagendra Thapa, 31, a passenger of taxi was admitted to Nuro Hospital Maharajgunj.

According to Daily News Bulleting of Nepal Police, Taxi driver is under police custody.

Similarly, an unidentified motorcycle driver killed after a truck hit motorbike in Leel chwok of Bharatpur Metropolitan City Chitwan district. He died in Bharatpur Hospital while undergoing treatment.

Sushmita Thapa, 9, died after a bus hit her in Milan Chwok of Bagmati Municipality of Sarlahi district. The bus hit the child while crossing the road. Samir Khan, 21, a resident of Birgunj Dry port of Parsa died after a tractor hit him

Dan Bahadur Kumal, 23, a resident of Rainadevi Chahara Rural Municipality died after his motorcycle hit truck in Janangar road of Butwal sub-municipality 11. Pillion Bishnu Bahadur Kummal, 20, was admitted to the hospital in serious conditions.

Jagat Baik, 18, helper of a tractor died in Turmakhad Rural Municipality after a tractor crashed and fell to Kalikakhola. Rajesh Bishankhu, 24, a resident of Godavari Municipality, died after his motorbike collided with other motorbike in Lalitpur Metropolitan City 15 Hattiban. Niroj Thakur, 38, another driver of motorbike was admitted to the hospital.





