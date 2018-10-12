Citizens Bank Signed MoU With Khalti For Facilitating Digital Payments

Citizens Bank International Ltd. has signed a MoU with Khalti to facilitate digital payments to its customers.

Paras Kumar Kafle, Chief Operating Officer of the Bank, and Amit Agrawal, Director of Khalti, signed the agreement on Thursday. The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Ganesh Raj Pokharel, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Bank and Dhruba Adhikari, Director of Khalti.

According to press release issued by Citizens Bank International Limited, this alliance will enable Citizens Bank customers to load their Khalti accounts via Citizens Smart Mobile Banking App and ebanking to make payment for various goods and services on the go via Khalti.

Speaking about the agreement, Paras Kumar Kafle, Chief Operating Officer of Citizens Bank said,

“We are looking forward for technology to solve financial and banking problems of people where people can do everything using their mobile phone. With this tie-up, our customers can make their everyday payments from Khalti. Now, we feel we have headed one step closer to making transactions digital in Nepal.”

Similarly, Deputy CEO of the Bank Ganesh Raj Pokharel shared how he is very fond of watching movies and using mobile payment apps for his everyday payments. "I like technological innovation and the way it is simplifying people’s lives. We are very much excited to collaborate with Khalti to provide its seamless digital payment facility to all our customers," he shared.

Meanwhile, Khalti’s Amit Agrawal shared,

“We are glad to sign MoU with Citizens Bank. Now, Citizens Bank customers need not withdraw cash to pay for goods and services. They can simply pay via Khalti. The initiative would help consumers go cashless in payments and facilitate hassle-free transactions.”

Started in January 2017, Khalti is an emerging mobile payment solution in Nepal, allowing users to pay for mobile balance top up, pay electricity/water bills, DTH and internet bills, movie ticketing, airline ticketing, hotel booking and many more. Currently, Khalti is used by more than 500,000 users on a regular basis to make various payments.