Citizens Bank Signed MoU With Khalti For Facilitating Digital Payments

“We are glad to sign MoU with Citizens Bank. Now, Citizens Bank customers need not withdraw cash to pay for goods and services. They can simply pay via Khalti. The initiative would help consumers go cashless in payments and facilitate hassle-free transactions.”

Oct. 12, 2018, 7:44 a.m.

Citizens Bank International Ltd. has signed a MoU with Khalti to facilitate digital payments to its customers.

Paras Kumar Kafle, Chief Operating Officer of the Bank, and Amit Agrawal, Director of Khalti, signed the agreement on Thursday. The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Ganesh Raj Pokharel, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Bank and Dhruba Adhikari, Director of Khalti.

According to press release issued by Citizens Bank International Limited, this alliance will enable Citizens Bank customers to load their Khalti accounts via Citizens Smart Mobile Banking App and ebanking to make payment for various goods and services on the go via Khalti.

Speaking about the agreement, Paras Kumar Kafle, Chief Operating Officer of Citizens Bank said,

“We are looking forward for technology to solve financial and banking problems of people where people can do everything using their mobile phone. With this tie-up, our customers can make their everyday payments from Khalti. Now, we feel we have headed one step closer to making transactions digital in Nepal.”

Similarly, Deputy CEO of the Bank Ganesh Raj Pokharel shared how he is very fond of watching movies and using mobile payment apps for his everyday payments. "I like technological innovation and the way it is simplifying people’s lives. We are very much excited to collaborate with Khalti to provide its seamless digital payment facility to all our customers," he shared.

Meanwhile, Khalti’s Amit Agrawal shared,

“We are glad to sign MoU with Citizens Bank. Now, Citizens Bank customers need not withdraw cash to pay for goods and services. They can simply pay via Khalti. The initiative would help consumers go cashless in payments and facilitate hassle-free transactions.”

Started in January 2017, Khalti is an emerging mobile payment solution in Nepal, allowing users to pay for mobile balance top up, pay electricity/water bills, DTH and internet bills, movie ticketing, airline ticketing, hotel booking and many more. Currently, Khalti is used by more than 500,000 users on a regular basis to make various payments.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nilam Karki Niharika and Shanta Das Manandhar Conferred Jagdama-Shree and Madan Puraskar
Oct 12, 2018
Nepal And Suriname Established Formal Diplomatic Relationship
Oct 12, 2018
Nepal Ranks 102 Out Of 157 Countries: World Bank Report
Oct 12, 2018
KOICA and KAAN Organizes Knowledge Sharing Workshop
Oct 12, 2018
Dhakal Appointed Deputy CEO of Global Appointment Bank
Oct 12, 2018

More on Economy

Dhakal Appointed Deputy CEO of Global Appointment Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
World Bank Provides 23 Billion Rupees To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
NIBL Ace Capital Limited Approves 15% Cash Dividend For FY 2074/75 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
Nepal’s Economy Grows Average 6 Percent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 22 hours ago
ADB Providing $180 Million To Improve Nepal's Main East–West Highway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 18 hours ago
Japan Provides Grant Assistance For School Sector Development Program (SSDP) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Nilam Karki Niharika and Shanta Das Manandhar Conferred Jagdama-Shree and Madan Puraskar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2018
Nepal And Suriname Established Formal Diplomatic Relationship By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2018
COAS THAPA’S ADDRESS Upholding Army’s Glory By A Correspondent Oct 12, 2018
That 9/11, This 9/11 By Dipak Gyawali Oct 12, 2018
Tax, Tax And Tax Again By Hemang Dixit Oct 12, 2018
Where To Now? By Greta Rana Oct 12, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75