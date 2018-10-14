Meghan Nalbo Appointed The New Chief Of The Asia Foundation Nepal Office

Meghan Nalbo, the new Country Representative of The Asia Foundation, Nepal took the charge of office last week. Suzanne E. Siskel, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of The Asia Foundation, hosted a reception recently to welcome Nalbo and introduced her with different stakeholders of The Asia Foundation Nepal.

Executive vice president and Chief operating officer of the Foundation Siskel, congratulated Meghan for her new role and wishied every success in her new role.

According to The Asia Foundation, Nalbo brings over a decade of experience in governance and development in Asia, much of which was focused specifically on Nepal’s political transition. Prior to joining The Asia Foundation, Ms. Nalbo served as a Foreign Service Officer with USAID. Her work with USAID spanned over nine years, most recently as Director of the Democracy and Governance Office at USAID Nepal.

During her tenure at USAID, Ms. Nalbo focused exclusively on the Asia region and supported the agency’s evolving work on examining cross-sectoral development programming, thinking and working politically programmatic implementation, as well as various partnerships with academic institutions to advance more rigorous development learning and data utilization.

Nalbo was a Fulbright Fellow in Nepal in 2003-2004, holds a BA in Religious Studies from Bowdoin College in Maine, and an MA in International Affairs from Columbia University, New York.

As the senior-most Asia Foundation employee in Nepal, she will oversee a range of programs and projects on strengthening subnational governance, mitigating conflict, empowering women, expanding economic opportunity, increasing environmental resilience, and promoting regional cooperation.

Addressing the reception, Meghan Nalbo expressed her commitments to work for strengthening TAF to serve Nepalese people.