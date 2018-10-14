Meghan Nalbo Appointed The New Chief Of The Asia Foundation Nepal Office

Meghan Nalbo Appointed The New Chief Of The Asia Foundation Nepal Office

Oct. 14, 2018, 8:36 a.m.

Meghan Nalbo, the new Country Representative of The Asia Foundation, Nepal took the charge of office last week. Suzanne E. Siskel, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of The Asia Foundation, hosted a reception recently to welcome Nalbo and introduced her with different stakeholders of The Asia Foundation Nepal.

Executive vice president and Chief operating officer of the Foundation Siskel, congratulated Meghan for her new role and wishied every success in her new role.

According to The Asia Foundation, Nalbo brings over a decade of experience in governance and development in Asia, much of which was focused specifically on Nepal’s political transition. Prior to joining The Asia Foundation, Ms. Nalbo served as a Foreign Service Officer with USAID. Her work with USAID spanned over nine years, most recently as Director of the Democracy and Governance Office at USAID Nepal.

During her tenure at USAID, Ms. Nalbo focused exclusively on the Asia region and supported the agency’s evolving work on examining cross-sectoral development programming, thinking and working politically programmatic implementation, as well as various partnerships with academic institutions to advance more rigorous development learning and data utilization.

Nalbo was a Fulbright Fellow in Nepal in 2003-2004, holds a BA in Religious Studies from Bowdoin College in Maine, and an MA in International Affairs from Columbia University, New York.

As the senior-most Asia Foundation employee in Nepal, she will oversee a range of programs and projects on strengthening subnational governance, mitigating conflict, empowering women, expanding economic opportunity, increasing environmental resilience, and promoting regional cooperation.

Addressing the reception, Meghan Nalbo expressed her commitments to work for strengthening TAF to serve Nepalese people.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

3 Killed In Road Accident In Lalitpur, Dhanusha and Nawalparasi (East)
Oct 14, 2018
IGP Khanal Honours Various Individual
Oct 14, 2018
Global IME Bank Announces Missed Call Banking
Oct 14, 2018
Nepali Translation Of Unfinished Memoirs Of Bangabandhu Unveiled
Oct 14, 2018
Nilam Karki Niharika and Shanta Das Manandhar Conferred Jagdama-Shree and Madan Puraskar
Oct 12, 2018

More on News

NC Leader Late Bastola Will Be Cremated Today By News Desk 4 hours, 45 minutes ago
IGP Khanal Honours Various Individual By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 40 minutes ago
Nepali Translation Of Unfinished Memoirs Of Bangabandhu Unveiled By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 39 minutes ago
Nilam Karki Niharika and Shanta Das Manandhar Conferred Jagdama-Shree and Madan Puraskar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Nepal Ranks 102 Out Of 157 Countries: World Bank Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
KOICA and KAAN Organizes Knowledge Sharing Workshop By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

3 Killed In Road Accident In Lalitpur, Dhanusha and Nawalparasi (East) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 14, 2018
Tributes To Titan of Nepalese journalism By Madan Kumar Bhattarai Oct 14, 2018
Global IME Bank Announces Missed Call Banking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 14, 2018
Diego Maradona Lashes Out At Lionel Messi In Greatest Player Debate By Reuters Oct 14, 2018
At Least 7 Climbers Killed In Himalayas, 2 Missing By News Desk Oct 14, 2018
Sichuan-Tibet Railway Increase Trade With India And Nepal: Chinese Media By News Desk Oct 14, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75