Ten Killed And Nine Injured In Six Separate Road Accidents

Four Nepali died and three injured including one Indian in a road accidents in Jiyampur city of Ajamgadh India. Those killed include Gorakh Shrestha, 55, a resident of Kapan, Nabin Shrestha, 32, Anjali Shresthya, 28, and Upendraman Shrestha, 36. Three other injured were sent to Kathmandu for further treatment.

On Monday, ten people killed and nine injured separate road accidents in Rupandehi, Mahottari, Siraha, Kapilbastu, Dang and Rautahat districts.

According to a Nepal Police Daily News Bulletin, sixty-five years old Rekhadevi Sha died when a motorcycle hit other motorbike she was travelling. Motorcycle driver, Roshan Kumar Sha, 27, a resident of Balwa Municipality 1, Mahottarai, was admitted to Janakpur Zonal Hospital for treatment. Police is searching the motorbike which was at large after the accident.

Two persons died and two injured after two motorcycles collided with each other in Choharba road of Golbazar Municipality 7. In the accident Sukdev Mandal, 60, and Shiva Lal Mandal, 50, died on the way to hospital. Harimaya Damini, 67, a pedestrian of same municipality returned home after primary treatment. Susanta Danuwar, 22, a resident of Udayapur Gaighat Municipality-12 was admitted to the hospital. Mahabob Muslim, 60, of Shivaraj Municipality 4 of Kapilvastu district died after a tractor hit him at his paddy field. Muslim was threshing the rice a machine.

Diksan Lal Chaudhary, 21, a resident of Lamahi Municipality-3 of Dang district died after a tractor hit his motorbike. Shiva Khadka of Chandrapur Municipality-1 of Rautahat district died after a motorbike he was driving collapsed on East West Highway. Three other injured in the accidents were admitted to Healthcare Hospital Birgunj.