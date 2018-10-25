Energy Minister Pun To Address Euro-Asian Energy Forum

Minister for Energy, Irrigation and Water Resources Barshaman Pun left to Serbia to attend Euro Asian Energy Forum. His team included joint secretary of Ministry of Energy Dinesh Ghimire and Section officer Kaman Singh Thapa.

According to a press release issued by minister’s secretariat, minister Pun will also address the forum on Saturday. He will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterpart in Serbia.

According to Minister Pun’s press adviser Roshan Khadka, Minister Pun will also meet other senior minister in Belgrade. Minister will deliver state of Nepal’s energy sector and investment. The forum, which is going to be held on 26 and 27 October, will be attended by ministers from Europe and Asia.