Energy Minister Pun To Address Euro-Asian Energy Forum

Energy Minister Pun To Address Euro-Asian Energy Forum

Oct. 25, 2018, 2:36 p.m.

Minister for Energy, Irrigation and Water Resources Barshaman Pun left to Serbia to attend Euro Asian Energy Forum. His team included joint secretary of Ministry of Energy Dinesh Ghimire and Section officer Kaman Singh Thapa.

According to a press release issued by minister’s secretariat, minister Pun will also address the forum on Saturday. He will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterpart in Serbia.

According to Minister Pun’s press adviser Roshan Khadka, Minister Pun will also meet other senior minister in Belgrade. Minister will deliver state of Nepal’s energy sector and investment. The forum, which is going to be held on 26 and 27 October, will be attended by ministers from Europe and Asia.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Minister Yadav Calls Investors To Invest Nepal
Oct 25, 2018
18 Mayors Of Kathmandu Valley Agree To Take Step To Improve Air Quality
Oct 25, 2018
Japan Provides Grant For The Rehabilitation of Sindhuli Road
Oct 25, 2018
Nepalese Peacekeepers Support As Form Of Rehabilitation of Inmates of South Sudan
Oct 25, 2018
Embassy Of Israel Kathmandu To Organize 12th Israeli Film Festival From November 2
Oct 25, 2018

More on Water and Energy

Energy Minister Pun Calls Chinese enterprises To Utilize The Opportunities For Investment In Nepal’s hydropower Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT Taking Off By A Correspondent 1 week, 5 days ago
THL, CMC and Synohydro Sign Contract Agreement For 140 MW Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 3 days ago
India Agrees To Lay Pipeline For LPG and Natural Gas To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 3 days ago
Nepal –China Agree To Implement Energy Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 3 days ago
Korean Company To Start Construction Of Upper Trishuli-1 From January By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Minister Yadav Calls Investors To Invest Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2018
18 Mayors Of Kathmandu Valley Agree To Take Step To Improve Air Quality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2018
Japan Provides Grant For The Rehabilitation of Sindhuli Road By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2018
Nepalese Peacekeepers Support As Form Of Rehabilitation of Inmates of South Sudan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2018
Embassy Of Israel Kathmandu To Organize 12th Israeli Film Festival From November 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2018
Man Arrested For Attempting A Rape In Kalimati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75