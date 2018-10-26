New U.S. Ambassador Berry Presents Credentials

The new Ambassador had previously worked in Nepal for two years (2007-2009) as the Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy.

Oct. 26, 2018, 8:33 a.m.

Randy Berry, the new U.S. Ambassador to Nepal, presented credentials to President Bidya Devi Bhandari today at the President’s residence, Sheetal Niwas.

“I am very happy to be back in Nepal in a new role. I look forward to further strengthening the Nepal-America friendship and I hope our diplomatic engagements will promote continued partnership and cooperation between our two countries,” said Ambassador Berry.

According to a press release issued by The U.S. Embassy in Nepal, the new Ambassador had previously worked in Nepal for two years (2007-2009) as the Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy.

Ambassador Berry’s Biography

Ambassador Berry is a career diplomat and member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor. He has served as a diplomat since 1993, and spent more than twenty years abroad on assignment for the U.S. State Department. Most recently, he served in Washington, DC as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, a position he held since late-2016.

US ambasador Berry.jpg

Ambassador Berry

Prior to that, he was appointed as the State Department’s first Special Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Persons (2015 – 2017). The Ambassador marks his second assignment in Nepal, having served previously as Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Kathmandu from 2007 – 2009. He was subsequently appointed twice as Principal Officer and Consul General, first at the U.S. Consulate General in Auckland, New Zealand (2009 -2012), and later at the U.S. Consulate General in Amsterdam, The Netherlands (2012 -2015). He served as Deputy Principal Officer/Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General in Cape Town, South Africa from 2003-2007.

Ambassador Berry’s early career took him to postings in Bangladesh (1993-1995), Egypt (1996-1998), and Uganda (1998-2002), as well as previous service in Washington DC in the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs.

A rural Colorado native, Ambassador Berry earned his B.A. from Bethany College, Lindsborg, Kansas in 1987 and did graduate work at Adelaide University, Adelaide, Australia in 1988 as a Rotary Foundation Scholar. He is married and has two children.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Minister Yadav Calls Investors To Invest Nepal
Oct 25, 2018
Energy Minister Pun To Address Euro-Asian Energy Forum
Oct 25, 2018
18 Mayors Of Kathmandu Valley Agree To Take Step To Improve Air Quality
Oct 25, 2018
Japan Provides Grant For The Rehabilitation of Sindhuli Road
Oct 25, 2018
Nepalese Peacekeepers Support As Form Of Rehabilitation of Inmates of South Sudan
Oct 25, 2018

More on News

Minister Yadav Calls Investors To Invest Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 13 minutes ago
Japan Provides Grant For The Rehabilitation of Sindhuli Road By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 36 minutes ago
Nepalese Peacekeepers Support As Form Of Rehabilitation of Inmates of South Sudan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 40 minutes ago
SSP Uttam Raj Subedi Appointed As A Spokesperson Of Nepal Police By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Teach For All Global Conference Brings 500 Education Leaders In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Minister Thapa Presents Nepal’s Report To CEDAW Committee By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

If You Are A Nice Person, You Might Not Do Well Financially: Study By News Desk Oct 26, 2018
Donald Trump To Deploy Military At Mexico Border To Stop Illegal Entry Of People By News Desk Oct 26, 2018
Google Sacks Dozens Over Sexual Harassment By News Desk Oct 26, 2018
Energy Minister Pun To Address Euro-Asian Energy Forum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2018
18 Mayors Of Kathmandu Valley Agree To Take Step To Improve Air Quality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2018
Embassy Of Israel Kathmandu To Organize 12th Israeli Film Festival From November 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75