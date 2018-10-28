10 Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Friday and Saturday

Ten people died in seven separate accidents in Friday and Saturday in different parts of the country. Four people killed in separate road accidents in Saptari, Palpa, Dhading and Jhapa district. According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Bulbul Devi Yadav, 75, a resident of Kanchanpur Municipality 2 of Saptari died after a car hit her. She died in the hospital.

Mani Rana, 65, a resident of Sukekot died after he fell from the motorbike he was travelling in Nisdi Rural Municipality 2 at Palpa. Manoj Mijar, 28, a resident of Thakre Rural Municipality of Dhading died after a truck hit him in Mahadev Besi.

Twenty-seven years old Suman Rai, a resident of Mechninagar Municpality15 of Jhapa district died after a motorbike crashed. He died at B and B Hospital Birtamod.

Similarly, six people died in five different road accidents in Kahmandu, Saptari, Morang, Dhading and Sarlahi on Friday.

Til Kumari Tiwar, 70, a resident of Sahid Lakhan Rural Municipality Gorkha and her three years old grandson Ajit Tiwari died after a truck hit them in Lolang Height of Tarakeshwor Municipality 5 of Kathmandu. However, Sabitri Pudasaini, 60, of Kakani of Nuwakot district was taken to TUTH hospital for treatment.

Six years old Shiva Kumar Yadav died after a bus hit him in Rupani Rural Municipality -2 of Saptari district.

Shailes Gautam, 27, of Urlabari Municipality 9 died after the motorbike he was crashed in Suthani of the municipality.



