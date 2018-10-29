A Man Held On Charges Of Rape

A Man Held On Charges of Rape

Oct. 29, 2018, 1:53 p.m.

Police arrested Bishnu Bahadur Shahi, 31, Beldangi Rural Municipality-3 Kanchanpur on charges of raping a thirty years old woman, a resident of Khotang district, with disability.

Shahi reportedly raped the woman at Lumbini Guest House of Duwakot of Bhaktapur District. According to news published in Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, further investigation is going on regarding the crime.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Oli’s Health Is Gradually Improving: TUTH
Oct 29, 2018
Nepal And Malaysia Ink Labor Agreement
Oct 29, 2018
Five Persons Killed And Three Other Injured In Road Accidents
Oct 29, 2018
Home Minister Thapa Stresses For Peaceful And Orderly Society
Oct 28, 2018
10 Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Friday and Saturday
Oct 28, 2018

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Five Persons Killed And Three Other Injured In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
10 Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Friday and Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Three Killed In A Car Accident Including DIG Of Police In Kavre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Three Killed In Road Accident In Kavre, Dailekh And Kavre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Police Arrested A Person On Charges of Rape By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Man Arrested For Attempting A Rape In Kalimati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Bhutan’s New Prime Minister To Reduce Reliance On Hydropower By Newspapers Oct 29, 2018
PM Oli’s Health Is Gradually Improving: TUTH By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 29, 2018
Nepal And Malaysia Ink Labor Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 29, 2018
Indonesian President Orders Investigation For Lion Air Plane Crash By News Desk Oct 29, 2018
Argentina Earthquake: 6.3-Magnitude Tremor Hits Near Town 0f Ushuaia By Newspapers Oct 29, 2018
Home Minister Thapa Stresses For Peaceful And Orderly Society By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 28, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250,Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250, Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250, Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250,Koteshwor, Kathmandu