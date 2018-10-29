A Man Held On Charges of Rape

Police arrested Bishnu Bahadur Shahi, 31, Beldangi Rural Municipality-3 Kanchanpur on charges of raping a thirty years old woman, a resident of Khotang district, with disability.
Shahi reportedly raped the woman at Lumbini Guest House of Duwakot of Bhaktapur District. According to news published in Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, further investigation is going on regarding the crime.
