Police in Bhaktapur arrested a person with a stolen scoter and two pieces of mobile, from Thimi Municipality 4. After a complain by Rambhole Motor Driving Center Sallagahari, police started search of person and mobile.

According to Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Central News Desk, and Police Arrested Rabin Thapa of Sindhuli with 6576 no Scooter and two pieces of mobile.