Construction Equipment Exhibition- ConMac 2018 Inaugurated

Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Raghubir Mahaseth inaugurated the three-day construction equipment and technology Exhibition-ConMac 2018 in presence of the Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri. This exhibition would go on till November 24, 2018 at Salagari Open Ground, Bhaktapur, Nepal.

More than 150 business exhibitors and companies from India are showcasing their products and services during this exhibition, including some of the largest companies such as JCB, L&T, Hyundai, Caterpillar, Tata Hitachi, among others.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India, Kathmandu, this exhibition aims to bring the construction industry companies of both countries to further enhance the already high level of engagement amongst this industry between the two countries.