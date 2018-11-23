Construction Equipment Exhibition- ConMac 2018 Inaugurated

Construction Equipment Exhibition- ConMac 2018 Inaugurated

Nov. 23, 2018, 3:54 p.m.

Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Raghubir Mahaseth inaugurated the three-day construction equipment and technology Exhibition-ConMac 2018 in presence of the Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri. This exhibition would go on till November 24, 2018 at Salagari Open Ground, Bhaktapur, Nepal.

More than 150 business exhibitors and companies from India are showcasing their products and services during this exhibition, including some of the largest companies such as JCB, L&T, Hyundai, Caterpillar, Tata Hitachi, among others.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India, Kathmandu, this exhibition aims to bring the construction industry companies of both countries to further enhance the already high level of engagement amongst this industry between the two countries.

WhatsApp Image 2018-11-22 at 15.21.30 (1).jpeg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Home Minister Thapa and U.S. Ambassador Discuss The Issue Of Tibetan And Bhutanese Refugees
Nov 23, 2018
Nepal’s NAP Project To Accommodate All the Stake Holders: GCF-NAP Project Launched
Nov 23, 2018
Asian Development Bank Urges Nepal To Improve Project Implementation Performance
Nov 23, 2018
Embassy Of India Celebrates ITEC And Maulana Azad Day
Nov 23, 2018
28 Die And Several Injure In Six Separate Road Accidents
Nov 23, 2018

More on News

Home Minister Thapa and U.S. Ambassador Discuss The Issue Of Tibetan And Bhutanese Refugees By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
Asian Development Bank Urges Nepal To Improve Project Implementation Performance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 53 minutes ago
Embassy Of India Celebrates ITEC And Maulana Azad Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours ago
Journalists Devkota And Baral Awarded Press Council Sanima Bank National Journalism Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 15 minutes ago
Australian Ambassador To Nepal Organize A Program To Bid Farewell To 29 Nepali Australia Awards Scholars By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 27 minutes ago
JICA appoints Yumiko Asakuma As The New Chief Representative Of JICA Nepal Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Do We Need an International Men’s Day? By Aditi Aryal Nov 23, 2018
Populism: Democracy's Honey Or Poison? By Deepak Raj Joshi Nov 23, 2018
RIVER NAVIGATION Opportunity Across By Keshab Poudel Nov 23, 2018
Nepal Britain Society And Its Activities By Pratima Pande Nov 23, 2018
Corruption And Anticorruption By Hiramani Ghimire Nov 23, 2018
Nepal’s NAP Project To Accommodate All the Stake Holders: GCF-NAP Project Launched By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 23, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75