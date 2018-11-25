19 Killed In 12 Separate Road Accidents Various Districts Of Nepal

Nov. 25, 2018, 1:04 p.m.

19 people killed and scores of other injured in separate road accidents in 12 different districts on Friday and Saturday. According to News Desk of Nepal Police 16 people were killed alone on Friday in Saptari, Kathmandu, Bardia, Ramechhap, Sunsari, Rautahat, Rupandehi, Dhanusha, Dang, Tanahu and Nawalparasi. Three people killed in three separate road accidents on Saturday.

Five people killed and 48 injured in a bus accident in Inarwa road of Hanuman Nagar of Kankalini Municipality-10 of Saptari district. After the bus plunged into a pond, five people died on the spot. Those killed included Bechan Devi Yadav, 70, Shikila Devi Sha, 60, Bhuwan Devi Yadav, Dinesh Rajak and his wife Bauki Devi Rajak. All of them are the residents of Dakneshwori Municipality 5 of Saptari.

Out of injured 48, 34 were admitted to Sagarmatha Zonal Hospital, 13 in Ghopa Hospital Dharan and 1 person in Nobel Medical College Biratnagar. Seventy years old Sambhu Pariyar, a resident of Malangawa of Sarlahi district died after a bus and truck collided in Koteshwor, Kathmandu.

Babu Kazi Shrestha,64, a resident of Sindhupalchwok died after tipper hit microbus he was driving in Balkhu. He died while an undergoing treatment in Bayodha Hospital. Police is searching tipper driver who absconded after accident. Kana Bahadur Sunar,45, of Basgadhi Municipality died after a bus crashed in Gulariya Municipality-1.

Out of 14 injured admitted in the hospital, 12 passengers were already discharged from Hospital.

Kali Majhi,55, a resident of Hattitar of Manthali Municipality died after a motorbike hit him in Manthali road. Similarly, a 35 year old person whose is yet to be identified, died after a bus hit him in Rajapokhari of Kosi Rural Municipality ward 1 of Sunsari. Bus and driver is under police custody.

Sukhadi Mahato,65, a resident of Hajmaniya of Rajdevi Municiapality-1 died after bus knocked her in a road of Gaur Municipality 1.

Dhiraj Singh Chhetri,29, a resident of Ramgram Municipality 16 of Nawalparais died after his motorbike collided with a truck in Chipagadh of Rohini Rural Municipality of Rupandehi district.

Nineteen years old Ajim Mansoor of Sabaila Municipality-10 died after his fall from a tractor he was travelling in Simrari of same municipality.

Bipana Chaudhary,6, daughter of Somraj Chaudhary of Dang died after she was crushed by a tractor used to thresh rice.

Ganesh Tamang,30, a resident of Dhikuradi of Bhanu Municipality died after a motorbike he was driving crashed near his house. Anil Poudel,20, a resident of Gaidako Muncipaltiy-13 of Nawalparasi (East) district died after a bus hit a motorbike he was driving. Krishna Sapkota, a pillion, was admitted to the Purano Medical College Chitwan.

Similarly, three killed in three separate accidents on Saturday. Forty years old Janaki Devi Rana of Dhangadhi Sub-Municipality died after a Scorpio jeep collided with a bus in Gauriganga Municipality 9 of Kaliali district. Jeep driver Haridwari Rana was sent to Kohalpur Hospital for further treatment.

Dhanbahadur Mahato,26, of Madhhyabindu Municipality 2, died after a tractor he was driving crashed and plunged 10 meters below the road of same area of Nawalparasi (East). Forty-five years old Shailes Majhi died, a resident of Baraha Municipality of Sunsari district died after a motorbike he was driving crashed in Belka Municipality-9 of Udayapur. Jiten Rai,17, who was travelling in the motorbike is admitted to Dharan Ghopa Hospital.

