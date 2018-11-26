Pulchwok Engineering Campus To Organize LOCUS 2019

Computer, Electronics and Electrical Departments of Pulchwok Engineering Campus To Organize LOCUS 2019

Nov. 26, 2018, 4:10 p.m.

The students of Department of Computer, Electronics and Electrical, Pulchowk Campus is going to organize LOCUS 2019. Under this, various programs, seminar and exhibitions on the theme ‘Rural Development using ICT’ will be organised.

According to Anish Bhusal, Media Coordinator, established 16 years ago, this organization has left positive impacts in the nation through its activities. From hardware to software training and competitive programs, LOCUS has been doing its best for intellectual upliftment.

LOCUS-2019 will be providing a stage for young talents to showcase their projects for national development. LOCUS will leave no stone unturned to take our country to the next level, “ said a press release issued by Bhusal.

Under LOCUS, following events are going to be organized this year. They include software fellowship, Hardware fellowship, Children in technology, Code Jam, Code Camp, Hack-a-week,Tech debates, Quiz, Energy Hackathon, Deep learning workshop.

Similarly, Walkathon, Photography Challenge, Design Competition, Blogging competition, Online coding/online quiz Events during exhibition , Robolocus, Robowartz, Dronacharya and Project Competition will also be organized.

LOCUS 2019 aims to be the platform for these youths to showcase their talent. With the rapid pace of development for new Nepal, the knowledge and skills of students who play important role in such activities is very crucial. Like every year,

Every year LOCUS has been organizing programs to meet the expectations of students and common people, and will continue to do so in the days to come. This year LOCUS has taken the lead to showcase how usage of technology in alternative energy, education and health, agriculture industries and employment can play vital role in rural development.

“After the Federal elections, the door of development has now reached to the local level. Shadowed from the development in the past, the rural areas are now using their own resources and tools to change the fate of their locality. New innovative ideas are required to create new Nepal, and thus it requires youths with understanding of technical knowledge and skills.

Gaming Competition LOCUS-2019 requests all students to contribute in overall national development under the theme ‘Rural Development using ICT’. “We expect support and participations from all engineering colleges, hardware & software companies and concerned authorities through this report,” said Bhusal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

11 Killed In Separate Road Accidents
Nov 26, 2018
52 Years Old Woman Raped
Nov 26, 2018
JCB Introduces Four New World Class Products at ConMac 2018
Nov 26, 2018
President Bhandari Urges To Eliminate Violence Against Women
Nov 25, 2018
Ambassador of United Arab Emirates Pays A Courtesy Call To CoAS General Thapa
Nov 25, 2018

More on News

Yogi Adityanath To Represent Indian Prime Minister At Janakpur Event By Yubaraj Ghimire 10 hours, 31 minutes ago
Unemployment Is A Major Problem Of Nepal: Miss Nepal Shrinkhala By News Desk 10 hours, 44 minutes ago
President Bhandari Urges To Eliminate Violence Against Women By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 41 minutes ago
Ambassador of United Arab Emirates Pays A Courtesy Call To CoAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 48 minutes ago
Nepalese Women Continue To Face Violence Of All Forms By News Desk 1 day, 3 hours ago
Former King Gyanendra Danced In Birthday Celebration By News Desk 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

11 Killed In Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018
52 Years Old Woman Raped By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018
JCB Introduces Four New World Class Products at ConMac 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2018
Nabil Bank Announces New Medical Insurance Scheme For Depositors By News Desk Nov 26, 2018
From Black Tea To Yogurt, 5 Foods To Prevent Cold And Flu By News Desk Nov 26, 2018
The 36 Hours That Shamed Argentine Football By News Desk Nov 26, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75