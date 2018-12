Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada lost to Miss Singapore in Miss World 2018 Head to Head Challenge Final. In first round completion, Shrinkhala secured the first match. However, she lost with Vanessa Peh of Singapore who reached at the top 30.

Khatiwada’s chances to reach top 30 still has not closed yet as she can still reach to 30 through multi-media and beauty with purpose.

Video Courtesy YouTube