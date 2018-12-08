Mexico’s Vanessa Ponce De Leon Secured Miss World Title: Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Secured 12th Positions

Dec. 8, 2018, 9:01 p.m.

Vanessa Ponce De Leon of Mexico secured Miss World Title champion held in Sanya China. Manushi Chhillar of India crowned her successor Vanessa Ponce of Mexico at the end of the event. She is the first Mexican woman to win Miss World,

Thailand’s miss world secured second position. Although she did not come at top 5, Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada secured 12 positions in the Miss World. This is the fist time Miss Nepal Shrinkhala reached at the top slot. In the final Belarus, Uganda, Jamaica and Mexico reach at top five.

shrinkhala-katiwada.jpg

Miss Nepal Srinkhala Khatiwada Contesting Final Miss World
Dec 08, 2018
Japanese Embassy In Kathmandu Hosted A Reception On National Day
Dec 07, 2018
SAARC Secretariat Celebrates Chartered Day
Dec 07, 2018
Nepal Has Made Immense Progress In Terms Of Gender Equality: Ambassador Veronica Cody
Dec 07, 2018
3 Killed In Road Accidents
Dec 07, 2018

