Mexico’s Vanessa Ponce De Leon Secured Miss World Title: Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Secured 12th Positions

Vanessa Ponce De Leon of Mexico secured Miss World Title champion held in Sanya China. Manushi Chhillar of India crowned her successor Vanessa Ponce of Mexico at the end of the event. She is the first Mexican woman to win Miss World,

Thailand’s miss world secured second position. Although she did not come at top 5, Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada secured 12 positions in the Miss World. This is the fist time Miss Nepal Shrinkhala reached at the top slot. In the final Belarus, Uganda, Jamaica and Mexico reach at top five.