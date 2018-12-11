4 Die In Separate Road Accidents In Udayapur, Kavre, Kailali And Ripandehi

Four persons died in four separate road accidents in Udayapur, Kavre, Kailali and Rupandehi districts.

An unidentified person around 45 years old man died on the way to Kathmandu for the treatment. He was knocked down by the truck at Udayapur Katari municipality-14, Ghurmi road.

Ram Krishna Shrestha, 45, a resident of Kavre Panauti municipality-3 died on the spot when a bus hit him.

Arjun Chaudhary, 32, a resident of Kailali Lamkichuha municipality-1 died on the spot when he fell down from the moving tractor at Eastern highway.

According to a daily central news bulletin of Nepal Police, Tika Paudel, 54, a resident of Rupandehi Tilotama municipality-3 died at Lumbini Zonal Hospital during her treatment. A microbus knocked her down while walking on the road.