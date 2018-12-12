Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Presents Beer And Barbecue

Dec. 12, 2018, 8:27 a.m.

With the onset of winter, food connoisseurs can look forward to Beer and Barbecue at Hyatt Regency Kathmandu’s Pizza Terrace.

According to press release issued by Hyatt Regency Kathmandu, enjoy the warm winter afternoons at The Pizza Terrace; our outdoor space overlooking lush green gardens spread over 37 acres of land.

Every Saturday, guests can enjoy an exquisite selection of succulent barbecue with choices of chicken, fish, pork and tenderloin with assorted vegetables, along with sumptuous buffet spread and a live band. In addition, there will be specialties like Grilled Pineapple with coconut rum sauce ice cream as well as Jambalaya Rice and Grilled Pineapple Dome Poached Peach with Rosemary Flavour, to name just a few delicacies available – all accompanied by a bottle of chilled beer.

Date: 15 December 2018 through 31 March 2019

Day: Saturdays only

Venue: Pizza Terrace

Time: 12:30 PM - 04:00 PM

Rate: NPR2, 500 ++ per person inclusive of 650 ml ARNA premium beer

