Nepal Is Committed To Universal Health Coverage: DPM Yadav

Dec. 13, 2018, 12:25 p.m.

Deputy Prime Minister DPM and Minister for Health and Population Upendra Yadav said that Nepal made notable progress in the realization of the goals related to child and maternal health. We achieved the MDGs target in reducing child mortality while we were nearly there in reaching the target on maternal mortality. Today we continue to focus on the unfinished business of MDGs era.

Addressing the Partners' Forum 2018 in New Delhi, DPM Yadav said that the Government of Nepal is committed to achieving the Universal Health Coverage for all. He added The "Aama Program", which provides the incentive for safe delivery, the Social Health Insurance Program and other free health care programs are some examples of targeted interventions to address the financial barriers in accessing the health care for mothers and children.

IMG-20181212-WA0007.jpg

“The fundamental importance of reliable, timely and disaggregated data and statistics to monitor the equitable progress of maternal, newborn and child health indicators should not be ignored. In addition, other existing health system challenges like human resources for health, infrastructure, service delivery, financing, and logistics require multi-sectoral approach and systemic thinking as well.”

IMG-20181212-WA0009.jpg

“The overall empowerment of women and girls is integral to all dimensions of inclusive and sustainable development goals. In Nepal, growth in the literacy rate of women; their empowerment through various community based programmes and the gradual social and cultural transformation has allowed women to increasingly access health services for themselves and their children which will eventually contribute in achieving the targets of SDGs.”

IMG-20181212-WA0002.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

