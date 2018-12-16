Nepal's Foreign Minister Gyawali To Pay A Visit To United States Of America

Nepal's Foreign Minister Gyawali To Pay A Visit To United States Of America

Dec. 16, 2018, 2:14 p.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali is leaving Kathmandu tomorrow morning for a visit to the United States of America.

Minister Gyawali is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with the US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo in Washington D.C. on 18 December.

During his visit, minister Gyawali will also have meetings with high-level officials from the White House, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), among others.

On 18 December, a Nepali delegation led by Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi will hold consultations with the US delegation led by Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs at the Department of State Ambassador Alice G. Wells.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nepali delegation consists of Ambassador of Nepal to the United States of America Dr. Arjun Kumar Karki, Joint Secretaries from Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Home Affairs as well as officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Embassy of Nepal in Washington D.C.

Minister Gyawali and his delegation will return to Kathmandu on 21 December 2018.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Mahasamiti Members Demand To Restore Constitutional Monarchy and Hindu State
Dec 16, 2018
NEA Signs Performance Agreement With Employees
Dec 16, 2018
SAARC Cultural Festival On Traditional Dance Holds In Kathmandu
Dec 15, 2018
Nepal Continues To Follow Trade Liberalization: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada
Dec 15, 2018
17 People Killed And 15 Injured In Truck Accident In Nuwakot
Dec 14, 2018

More on News

SAARC Cultural Festival On Traditional Dance Holds In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
More Activism Require To End Gender Based Violence In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Nepal-China Bilateral Consultation Mechanism Concludes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago
Home Minister Thapa Thanks EU For Supporting Nepal In Disaster Management By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago
Nepal Is Committed To Universal Health Coverage: DPM Yadav By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Japanese Ambassador Inaugurates School Building In Dhading By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Mahasamiti Members Demand To Restore Constitutional Monarchy and Hindu State By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 16, 2018
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ Wedding Is The Second Most Searched On Google By News Desk Dec 16, 2018
Jon Snow And Toothless Audition In How To Train Your Dragon The Hidden World Promo By News Desk Dec 16, 2018
Resignations, Firings, Reassignments: List Of Senior Officials Who Left Trump Administration By News Desk Dec 16, 2018
Climate Change: COP24 Deal To Bring Paris Pact To Life By News Desk Dec 16, 2018
Nepal Bans Indian Currency Likely To Affect Arrival Of Indian Tourists By News Desk Dec 16, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75