Nepal's Foreign Minister Gyawali To Pay A Visit To United States Of America

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali is leaving Kathmandu tomorrow morning for a visit to the United States of America.

Minister Gyawali is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with the US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo in Washington D.C. on 18 December.

During his visit, minister Gyawali will also have meetings with high-level officials from the White House, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), among others.

On 18 December, a Nepali delegation led by Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi will hold consultations with the US delegation led by Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs at the Department of State Ambassador Alice G. Wells.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nepali delegation consists of Ambassador of Nepal to the United States of America Dr. Arjun Kumar Karki, Joint Secretaries from Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Home Affairs as well as officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Embassy of Nepal in Washington D.C.

Minister Gyawali and his delegation will return to Kathmandu on 21 December 2018.