Nijadh Is Appropriate Place For International Airport: National Assembly

Dec. 19, 2018, 8:47 p.m.

National Concerned and Coordination Committee of National Assembly has directed Ministry of Forest and Environment to issue permission to cut the trees in Nijgadh only after properly identifying the sites for the construction of airport.

The report draws the conclusion that report prepared by Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation in cutting trees for the construction of International Airport in Nijgadh is not based on fact.

According to the committee, Environmental Impact Assessment recommends to cut 2.4 million trees. Prepared after the field visit by the committee, the report said EIA report is full of fabrication and does not match the size and age of the trees as in the field. The committee also said that there are not such valuable trees in the forest and most of the trees are young.

The committee has directed Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation not to think about another alternative to Nijgadh. The committee also suggested Ministry to construct the airport in Nijgadh without considering any alternative.

The committee also directed to start the construction of the Airport preparing Detailed Project Report (DPR) within this fiscal year.

