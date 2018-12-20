Sandeep Lamichhane To Play Big Bash League Australia

Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane will realise a dream in what promises to be another thrilling Big Bash League.There have been underwhelming attendances for Australia matches after the ball-tampering scandal left a sour taste in the mouth of the cricket-loving public.

Lamichhane will make history when he becomes the first player from Nepal to feature in the glitzy eight-team tournament.

The 18-year-old tweaker stated two years ago that he dreamed of playing in the BBL and he will get his wish in the eighth edition of the Twenty20 extravaganza after signing for Melbourne Stars.

"It always means we're carrying the whole nation on our shoulders," he told cricket.com.au. "If I perform well, it'll be good for Nepal cricket as well as me.

"For the youngsters [in Nepal], it'll be a good lesson for them to not give up and that their time will come.

"Now everyone at home is realising that you can get something good out of sport. I want to stay on this train so that everyone can enjoy sport and enjoy their life."

Lamichhane can look to Rashid Khan for inspiration after the Afghanistan spinner took the 2017-18 BBL by storm.

Talented and popular leg-spinner Lamichanne is now all set to make an appearance in one of the grandest T20 leagues in the world, the Big Bash League. After getting involved in some of the best T20 leagues in the world, including IPL and CPL, Sandeep Lamichanne is now going to play for Melbourne Stars.

However, Lamichanne won't be available throughout the league as he'll leave to play the complete season of the Bangladesh Premier League, on 5 January 2019. Lamichanne will rejoin the Stars squad to play the remaining games.

After making history by becoming the first Nepalese cricketer to participate in the Indian Premier League, Lamichanne got hold of the much-needed exposure. Mentored by former WC winning captain Michael Clarke, Lamichanne is also the only associate cricketer to feature in the BBL.

Lamichanne was contracted by Sylhet Sixers for the upcoming edition of BPL, thanks to their coach Waqar Younis who closely monitored the 18-year-old.

"I am always for youngsters and good legspinners are a great wicket-taking option. When I saw Sandeep in early 2017 I knew I wanted to give him a chance. We even called him for Sylhet Sixers in BPL 2017. However, he could not come because of his national duty. He is quite special and unique. He has skills, grit, determination and a hunger to make a difference. This makes him a complete package," Waqar said, as per reports.

Lamichanne is, without a doubt, the most important asset to Nepalese cricket, as he has been picking up wickets continuously in the matches he plays. Now, Lamichanne has emerged as one of the most loved Nepalese cricketers in the world.

On the other hand, Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman is all set to join his teammate Rashid Khan in the BBL, as he was signed by Brisbane Heat last week.

Lamichanne confirmed his contract with a tweet, where he thanked his fans, well-wishers and support staffs.