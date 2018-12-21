Four Dies And Three Injures In Four Separate Accidents

Four people killed and three sustained injury in four separate road accidents in Dhanusha, Pyuthan, Baglung and Kailali. According to Central News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Rijan Das, 7, of Beda Shivapur of Janakpur Sub-Municipality of Dhanusha district died after a car hit a tempo he was travelling.

Three others, who sustained serious injury, were admitted to Janakpur Zonal Hospital. Dom Bahadur Thapa, 40, of Simal Chaur of Mandabi Rural Municipality of Pyuthan died after a motorbike hit him.

Thirty years old Suresh BK of Baglung Municipality died after a tractor he was travelling crashed nearby his home. He died in Dhaulagiri Zonal Hospital while undergoing treatment. Deb Ram Chaudhary, 29, of Kailali died after he felt from a tractor.