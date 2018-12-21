Global IME Bank Ltd and Doha Bank Ink Agreement

Global IME Bank Ltd and Doha Bank Ink Agreement

Dec. 21, 2018, 3:41 p.m.

Global IME Bank Ltd and Doha Bank, one of the largest Banks In Qatar, have signed to agreement to facilitate the remittances. Chief Executive officer of Global IME Bank Ltd Janak Sharma Poudyal and Doha Bank’s CEO R Seetharaman signed the agreement.

After signing the agreement, Nepalese working in Qatar can send money directly to receive in the branches of Global IME Bank.

Doha Bank is the third largest conventional bank by assets in Qatar and has one of the largest international networks among Qatari banks. The bank has branch offices in the UAE, Kuwait and India and representative offices in the United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey, Singapore, China, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Bangladesh and the latest one in Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

