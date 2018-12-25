Chhaya Center Opened In Thamel

Chhaya Center Opened In Thamel

Dec. 25, 2018, 4:12 p.m.

Member of Parliament Yogesh Bhattarai opened a Chhaya Center, biggest and most luxurious Shopping Mall of Nepal.

Welcoming the guest at Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of the mall, Prithvi Bahadur Pande, chairman of the center, highlighted the facilities included in the center and thanked contractors, architectures involved in the constructions.

Dedicated to Pande’s mother Chhaya Devi Pande, wife of Sardar late Bhim Bahadur Pande, the center has all kinds of facilities including three multiplex theaters, Airlines, Travel Agencies, seminar hall reception hall, shopping malls, restaurants, clubs and a five Star Aloft Hotel. The interior of design of hotel is currently going on. Out of fifteen floors, the hotel will be operated from 5 floors to fifteen floors.

Expanded in 15 ropanies in land, Chairman of Nepal Investment Bank Prithvi Bahadur Pande is leading the center with participation of investors from banking, construction, Industry, trade and tourism.

The center also has a parking space for 300 cars and 300 motorbikes,

Developed as a complex of Thamel within Thamel, it took five years to complete the building and five billion rupees of investment.

MVIMG_20181225_144528.jpg

Since Nepal has immense possibility for tourism development, we are operating a model shopping complex with five star hotels,” said Chairperson Pande, addressing the opening ceremony. He said that the complex has all kinds of facilities available in Thamel and it will contribute immensely to the tourism promotion of Nepal.

IMG_20181225_144531.jpg

