Police in Saptari arrested Sundar Kumar Sada,20, a resident of Agni Sayar, Krishna Sabaran Rural Municipality-1of Saptari district, allegedly raping seven years old girl child.

According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police Central News Desk, the boy lured the girl child when she was alone in her home. After complained filed by the parents, police arrested him last night from his residence. The girl child is admitted to hospital.