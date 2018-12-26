Four Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents

Four Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents

Dec. 26, 2018, 1:46 p.m.

Four people killed in three separate road accidents in Sunsari, Saptari and Rautahat districts. According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police Central News Desk, twenty years old Sanjaya Pandit died after a tractor hit a motorbike he was driving in Inaruwa Municipality of Sunsari district.

Ananda Sada, 8, of Kosi Rural Municipality -7 of Sunsari district died after an Indian number plate jeep hit him in the road.

Forty-five years old Narayan Khang of Tilathi Koiladi Rural Municipality died after an unknown JCB hit him. He died while undergoing treatment in Nobel Hospital Biratnagar.

Two years old Sidara Khatun, son of Ablesh Khatun, died after a tractor hit him Phulbari Tole of Gujaa Municipality of Rautahat district.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Idol Od’s Mother Dies In Electrocution
Dec 26, 2018
7 Years Old Girl Raped In Saptari
Dec 26, 2018
Chhaya Center Opened In Thamel
Dec 25, 2018
Nepal Expects More Chinese Investment In Infrastructure: Global Times
Dec 25, 2018
UP Chief Minister Adityanath Is Positive To Settle Problems In Border
Dec 25, 2018

More on Road Accidents/Crime

7 Years Old Girl Raped In Saptari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 17 minutes ago
Dang Bus Accident: Death Toll Reaches To 22 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago
16 People Die And 10 Injure In Bus Accident In Dang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 23 hours ago
Four Dies And Three Injures In Four Separate Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Eight Years Old Child Raped By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Tanker Killed A Cyclist In Rupandehi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepal Idol Od’s Mother Dies In Electrocution By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2018
10 Big Science Stories Of 2018 By News Desk Dec 26, 2018
Israeli Planes Attack Targets Near Damascus: Syria State Media By Reuters Dec 26, 2018
The Death Toll On The Islands Of Java Has Risen To 373 By News Desk Dec 26, 2018
EIA of Land Mark World Wide to Neejgadh International Airport Construction Is Totally Unacceptable" By Chanda Rana Dec 26, 2018
Chhaya Center Opened In Thamel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 25, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75