Four Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents

Four people killed in three separate road accidents in Sunsari, Saptari and Rautahat districts. According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police Central News Desk, twenty years old Sanjaya Pandit died after a tractor hit a motorbike he was driving in Inaruwa Municipality of Sunsari district.

Ananda Sada, 8, of Kosi Rural Municipality -7 of Sunsari district died after an Indian number plate jeep hit him in the road.

Forty-five years old Narayan Khang of Tilathi Koiladi Rural Municipality died after an unknown JCB hit him. He died while undergoing treatment in Nobel Hospital Biratnagar.

Two years old Sidara Khatun, son of Ablesh Khatun, died after a tractor hit him Phulbari Tole of Gujaa Municipality of Rautahat district.