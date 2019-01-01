3 Killed And 2 Injured In 2 Separate Road Accidents

3 Killed And 2 Injured In 2 Separate Road Accidents

Jan. 1, 2019, 12:11 p.m.

Three people killed and two injured in two separate road accidents in Kanchanpur and Kailali districts.

According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police Central News Desk, Narabahadur Simha, 82, a resident of Kanchanpur Krishnapur municipality-2 died during the treatment at Maya Metro Hospital Dhangadi. A motorbike knocked him down.

Due to the speeding of a tractor an accident occur. Passenger of that tractor Parsuram Dagaura, 45, and Parsaram Dagaura, 50, a resident of Kailali Joshipur rural municipality-3 Ramnagar died on the spot in an accident and other two people were injured and taken to local medical hospital for the further treatment.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

3 Killed In 3 Separate Road Accidents
Dec 31, 2018
4 Killed And 4 Injured In 4 Separate Road Accidents
Dec 30, 2018
Japan Provides The Latest Mammography Machine To Nepal Cancer Care Foundation
Dec 29, 2018
Japan’s Assistance For The Project For The Construction Of An Eye Hospital In Udayapur District
Dec 29, 2018
3 Killed And 4 Injured In 3 Separate Road Accidents
Dec 28, 2018

More on Road Accidents/Crime

3 Killed In 3 Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
4 Killed And 4 Injured In 4 Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
3 Killed And 4 Injured In 3 Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
5 Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Four Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago
7 Years Old Girl Raped In Saptari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Actor-Screenwriter Kader Khan Passes Away By News Desk Jan 01, 2019
Dr Hook's Ray Sawyer Dies Aged 81 By News Desk Jan 01, 2019
New Year 2019 Celebrations Around The World: In Pictures By News Desk Jan 01, 2019
Serena Williams & Roger Federer To Play For First Time By News Desk Jan 01, 2019
NASA’s New Horizons To Fly By Ultima Thule On New Year’s Day By News Desk Dec 31, 2018
The Simple Tips To Improve Your Health By News Desk Dec 31, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75