3 Killed And 2 Injured In 2 Separate Road Accidents

Three people killed and two injured in two separate road accidents in Kanchanpur and Kailali districts.

According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police Central News Desk, Narabahadur Simha, 82, a resident of Kanchanpur Krishnapur municipality-2 died during the treatment at Maya Metro Hospital Dhangadi. A motorbike knocked him down.

Due to the speeding of a tractor an accident occur. Passenger of that tractor Parsuram Dagaura, 45, and Parsaram Dagaura, 50, a resident of Kailali Joshipur rural municipality-3 Ramnagar died on the spot in an accident and other two people were injured and taken to local medical hospital for the further treatment.