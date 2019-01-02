4 Killed In 4 Separate Road Accidents

4 Killed In 4 Separate Road Accidents

Jan. 2, 2019, 12:49 p.m.

Four people killed in four separate road accidents in Kathmandu, Rautahat, Dhanusa and Balung districts.

Givson Adhikari, 24, a resident of Naikap, Kathmandu died at Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj during the treatment. Container truck knocked down a motorbike at Chandragiri municipality-15. Driver and the helper of that truck is under police custody.

According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police Central News Desk, Sakatun Khatun, 45, a resident of Rautahat Rajpur municipality-2 died during the treatment at Zonal Hospital Gaura. A motorbike knocked him dowm while crossing the road. Shok Jabir, 21, a resident of Rautahat Yamunamai rural municipality is under police custody.

Binod Mandal, 28, a resident of Dhanusa Sahidnagar municipality-6 died on the way to Janakpur hospital. Similarly, at Baglung Bimal Hamal, 33, a resident of Baglung municipality-1 died at Zonal Hospital Dhaulagiri during the treatment. Both the accident occur due to speeding.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Economic Cooperation Between Sri Lanka And Nepal
Jan 02, 2019
Chitwan National Park Becomes Nepal’s First Plastic-Free Protected Area
Jan 02, 2019
3 Killed And 2 Injured In 2 Separate Road Accidents
Jan 01, 2019
3 Killed In 3 Separate Road Accidents
Dec 31, 2018
4 Killed And 4 Injured In 4 Separate Road Accidents
Dec 30, 2018

More on Road Accidents/Crime

3 Killed And 2 Injured In 2 Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
3 Killed In 3 Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
4 Killed And 4 Injured In 4 Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 13 hours ago
3 Killed And 4 Injured In 3 Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 13 hours ago
5 Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 13 hours ago
Four Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Economic Cooperation Between Sri Lanka And Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 02, 2019
Chitwan National Park Becomes Nepal’s First Plastic-Free Protected Area By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 02, 2019
Bill Gates’ Nuclear Venture Hits Snag Amid US Restrictions On China Deals By Reuters Jan 02, 2019
Sharp Rise In Air Crash Deaths In 2018 By News Desk Jan 02, 2019
Baby Boy Found Alive After Spending More Than 30 Hours Under Rubble After Russia Blast By News Desk Jan 02, 2019
Actor-Screenwriter Kader Khan Passes Away By News Desk Jan 01, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75