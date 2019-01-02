4 Killed In 4 Separate Road Accidents

Four people killed in four separate road accidents in Kathmandu, Rautahat, Dhanusa and Balung districts.

Givson Adhikari, 24, a resident of Naikap, Kathmandu died at Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj during the treatment. Container truck knocked down a motorbike at Chandragiri municipality-15. Driver and the helper of that truck is under police custody.

According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police Central News Desk, Sakatun Khatun, 45, a resident of Rautahat Rajpur municipality-2 died during the treatment at Zonal Hospital Gaura. A motorbike knocked him dowm while crossing the road. Shok Jabir, 21, a resident of Rautahat Yamunamai rural municipality is under police custody.

Binod Mandal, 28, a resident of Dhanusa Sahidnagar municipality-6 died on the way to Janakpur hospital. Similarly, at Baglung Bimal Hamal, 33, a resident of Baglung municipality-1 died at Zonal Hospital Dhaulagiri during the treatment. Both the accident occur due to speeding.