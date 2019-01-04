Media Person Rabi Lamicchane Secured Divorce From His Wife

After a long personal disputes, media person Rabi Lamicchane secured divorce with her wife Isha. They secured divorce just a few days ago. After long personal feuds, they decided to give divorce.

Having two daughters, Rabi said that he takes a responsibility of two daughters. His wife Isha has already left to United States after divorce with Rabi.

In his face book status, media person Rabi Lamicchane announced this deal. However, he did not give more detail about the divorce. Media person Lamicchane also accepted the fact that he has a daughter from a foreigner with whom he has a relation for long.

In his face book, media person Lamicchane said that all do not have love and family in their fate.