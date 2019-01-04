Nepal Museum Association Provides Support To Spinal Cord Injury Network

Nepal Museum Association Provides Support To Spinal Cord Injury Network

Jan. 4, 2019, 10:38 a.m.

Nepal Museum Association Rs. 133,060.000 to Spinal Cord Injury Network Nepal to care patients with spinal cord injury. The Network thanked Nepal Museum Association for generating money to contribute for cause of spinal cord injury.

According to a press release, the Network also said that this amount will support its program and facilitate to provide offer service to the needy patients.

The money is jointly handed over by founder of Disability Media Foundation Gajendra Budhathoki and Nepal Museum Association President Bijaya Thapa (Retired Brigadier General) to the vice-chairman of Network Baburam Mishra.

unnamed (1).jpg

