Japan Provides Support To Construct A Care Home For HIV/AIDS Affected Women And Children

Japan Provides Support To Construct A Care Home For HIV/AIDS Affected Women And Children

Jan. 5, 2019, 2:34 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo signed a grant contract for the construction of a care home for HIV/AIDS infected and affected women and children.

The grant contract was signed between the Embassy of Japan and Natisara Rai Executive Director of Shakti Milan Samaj, a local NGO that has been supporting HIV/AIDS affected patients since 2003.

Besides the signatories, Kazuhiro Nakahara, Chairman of Lung-ta Project, a Japanese NGO that works for issues on trafficking and HIV/AIDS affected persons, also participated.

The Project for the Construction of a Care Home for HIV/AIDS affected Mothers and Children in Nepal is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government. The total grant assistance is USD 68,677 (approximately NPR 7.5 million).

The project will support the construction of a care home that accommodates women and children. This care home will be a place to live, furthermore it will become a “warm home” for women and children who have been rejected by their families and neighbors due to the infection. The care home will have a spacious garden where they can grow flowers and vegetables for their income generation. Additionally, it will supply necessary care for HIV/AIDS affected visitors from all over the country, who seek for assistance.

Shakti Milan Samaj has been offering counselling, treatment and care to HIV/AIDS affected people and their families. Furthermore, the core of their activities is also to organize advocacy and raise awareness among the people.

IMG_2192.jpg

In Nepal, people still tend to misunderstand that HIV/AIDS will be infected via simple physical contact, and often the patients face difficulty to declare that they are affected by HIV/AIDS. However, it is important to share correct information and the right understanding about HIV/AIDS and to support those suffering from it. Through the implementation of the project it is hoped that the activities of Shakti Milan Samaj will be enhanced and correct understanding about HIV/AIDS will deepen among Nepali people.

“The Embassy of Japan expects this project will contribute to improve the living conditions of HIV/AIDS affected people, and also to provide a catalyst to enhance understanding about HIV/AIDS in Nepal. The Embassy also hopes the assistance will further strengthen the bilateral relationship between Japan and Nepal,” said a press release issued by Embassy of Japan.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Lithium Battery Makes Nepal’s Safa Tempo More Energy Efficient
Jan 05, 2019
BU Study Explores Strife Of Nepal’s Female Migrant Workers
Jan 05, 2019
Media Person Rabi Lamicchane Secured Divorce From His Wife
Jan 04, 2019
Nepal Museum Association Provides Support To Spinal Cord Injury Network
Jan 04, 2019
Kathmandu Valley Hospital To Provide 15 Percent Discount To Global IME Bank’s Customers
Jan 03, 2019

More on News

BU Study Explores Strife Of Nepal’s Female Migrant Workers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
Media Person Rabi Lamicchane Secured Divorce From His Wife By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Nepal Museum Association Provides Support To Spinal Cord Injury Network By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
China Releases Pictures from Moon's Far Side By News Desk 1 day, 8 hours ago
Sharp Rise In Air Crash Deaths In 2018 By News Desk 3 days, 10 hours ago
Baby Boy Found Alive After Spending More Than 30 Hours Under Rubble After Russia Blast By News Desk 3 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Lithium Battery Makes Nepal’s Safa Tempo More Energy Efficient By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2019
Too Much Sleep May Lead To Early Death: Study By News Desk Jan 05, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur Beat Tranmere Rovers 7-0 In FA Cup For Biggest Away Win By News Desk Jan 05, 2019
Bluefin Sold For $3 Million In First 2019 Sale At Tokyo Market By News Desk Jan 05, 2019
Nancy Pelosi Elected Speaker Of The House Of Representatives For The Second Time By News Desk Jan 04, 2019
Government Formed A Committee To Probe Irregularities On Nepal Airlines A330 Deal By News Desk Jan 04, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75