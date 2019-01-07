Pakistani Embassy Sets-up Computer Lab in Bharatpur School

Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal Dr. Mazhar Javed and Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City Renu Dahal jointly inaugurated a state of the art computer laboratory at Narayani Vidya Mandir Secondary School, Bharatpur. The Laboratory was gifted by the Government of Pakistan to the School.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Mayor Renu Dahal lauded the efforts of Pakistan Embassy for enhancing the relations between two countries and effectively conveying Pakistan’s friendly sentiments to Nepali youth.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Pakistan, Kathmandu, the Ambassador lauded cooperation lent by the School for establishing the lab. He also lauded the role of D.R. Lamichhane Director of Guheswari Boarding High School, an alumni of the School for his role in bringing the two institutions together.