6 Persons Killed And 6 Injured In 5 Separate Road Accidents

Six persons killed and six injured in five separate road accidents in Kathmandu, Sunsari, Argakhachi, Morang and Sarlahi Districts.

Narendra Bahadur Tamang, 58, a resident of Sindhupalchowk Melamchi municipality-2 died at Susma Memorial Hospital, Sakhu during the treatment. Tamang fell down from the moving truck and hit by the same truck at Kathmandu Sankharapur munuicipality-8 road.

Umesh Thandar, 25, a resident of Budiganga rural municipality-3 riding as a pillion died during the treatment at Nobel Hospital, Biratnagar and the driver of a motorbike and one other person was injured and receiving treatment at Jeevan Joty Clinic, Duhawe. Accident occurred due to over speed at Sunsari Duhawe municipality-4 road.

According to Central News Desk of Nepal Police, Khusidevi Ramtel, 65, a resident of Argakhachi rural municipality-5 died on the way to Palpa for the treatment. Four other persons were injured and receiving treatment at Zonal Hospital, Argakhachi. A jeep fell down around 5 meter down from the road due to over speed. Jeep driver is under police custody.

Ashok Saradar, 40, a resident of India Areriya Kuwadi village died on the spot when a tractor overturned at Morang Dhanpalthan rural municipality-3.

Shyam Thakur Hajam, 40, a resident of Godaita municipality-6 died on the way to Zonal Hospital, Manlagawat. Accident occurred when an ambulance knocked down a motorbike at Sarlahi Godaita municipality-5. Similarly, Kush Hari Mainali, 52, a resident of Ishowerpur municipality-7 died at Gadhimai Hospital, Lalbandhi during the treatment. Accident occurred when a motorbike hit a parked cart.