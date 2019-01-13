President of India Confers Honorary Rank of General of Indian Army on Nepal Army Chief General Thapa

President of India Confers Honorary Rank of General of Indian Army on Nepal Army Chief General Thapa

Jan. 13, 2019, 11:49 a.m.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday conferred the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army to General Purna Chandra Thapa, the Army Chief of Nepal.

The event was attended by Subhash Bhamre, Union Minister of State for Defence, chiefs of the three services and senior officers from the armed forces. "In recognition of his commendable military prowess and immeasurable contribution to further fostering the long and friendly association with India, the President of India is pleased to confer the honorary rank of the General of the Indian Army on General Purna Chandra Thapa," the citation read.

COAS General Thapa assumed the command of the Nepal Army in September last year. Commissioned into the Nepali Army in 1980, the general is a graduate of the National Defence College, India and Army Command and Staff College, Nepal.

Nepal Army 2.jpg

Besides holding Bachelors degree from Tribhuwan University (Nepal), he also holds a Masters Degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from the University of Madras.

During his 39-year-long service, he has commanded an Infantry Batallion, an Infantry Brigade, and has served as General Officer Commanding, Valley Division and served as a Military Secretary in the Army headquarters.

His overseas assignments include serving at the Golan Heights, Lebanon and former Yugoslavia under the United Nations banner.

Courtesy: PTI

