Kshitiz Learning Fair 2075 Concludes

Kshitiz Learning Fair 2075 Concludes

Jan. 14, 2019, 4:31 p.m.

Kshitiz Learning Fair 2075 was held on 27th Poush 2075 at the premises of Shree Bhotang Devi Secondary School, Bhotang-3. With the slogan Our Accord for the Promotion of Science, Technology and Arts, the event was organized by Shree Bhotang Devi Secondary School and co-organized by Shree Bhotenamlang Secondary School, Shree Satkanyamati Secondary School, Shree Chilaune Secondary School and Shree Raithane Secondary School in the initiation of thirteen Teach For Nepal fellows serving in those schools.

The main rationale of this learning fair is to develop the educational, leadership and professional development of students and instigate learning opportunity for students, teachers and educators as a whole.

The learning fair was visited by 2710 visitors comprising of approximately 1000 students from eighteen different schools, parents, local people and other guests including local administrative authorities, educators and different NGOs. Tashi Lama Hyolmo, Chairperson of Panchpokhari Thangpal Rural Municipality was the Chief Guest of the event. Shisir Khanal, CEO of Teach for Nepal and Jimmy Lama, Director of HELP - Nepal were special guests. There were more visitors compared to previous year. The event had 34 stalls from 10 different schools where students presented various learning models of different subjects.

49897346_10157217224474260_8346564711168344064_n.jpg

Students from Shree Bhotang Devi Secondary School, Shree Chilaune Secondary School, Shree Raithane Secondary School, Shree Satkanyamati Secondary School, Shree Bhotenamlang Secondary School, Shree Kshetrapaleshwori Secondary School, Shree Thangpaldhap Secondary School, Shree Chandika Secondary School, Shree Langarche Secondary School and Shree Kalika Chetana Secondary School presented their stalls and their learning to the visitors. Panchpokhari Thangpal Rural Municipality was directly involved in the event as the main sponsor.

There were stalls from nine different colleges, namely; Venus Public School, Liberty Academy, Akashdeep Secondary School, Arunima College, Texas International College, Shankharapur Poly Technical Institute, Kumari English Boarding School, Jaya Multiple Campus from Kathmandu who counseled Grade 10 students for their further studies. The local teachers had main role in accomplishing the event successfully. This event became an example of co-operation and co-ordination among schools and their teachers.

49771605_10157215100329260_4293323886893727744_n.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NIBL Opens Provincial Offices In All Seven Provinces
Jan 14, 2019
Qatar Airways Launches Global Campaign To Inspire Travelers to Explore New Destinations in 2019
Jan 14, 2019
Global IME Bank Announces 16 Percent Bonus Share
Jan 14, 2019
NIBL Announces 40 Percent Dividend
Jan 13, 2019
Nepal and France Launch Commemorative Events To Mark 70th Anniversary
Jan 13, 2019

More on News

Black Box Found From Crashed Lion Air Plane By News Desk 5 hours, 42 minutes ago
Nepal and France Launch Commemorative Events To Mark 70th Anniversary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Foreign Minister Gyawali Meets External Affairs Minister of India Swaraj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Japan Hands Over Latest Diagnostic Devices to Nepal Cancer Hospital and Research Centre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
President of India Confers Honorary Rank of General of Indian Army on Nepal Army Chief General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Embassy Of India Celebrates Vishwa Hindi Diwas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 20 hours ago

The Latest

NIBL Opens Provincial Offices In All Seven Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 14, 2019
Qatar Airways Launches Global Campaign To Inspire Travelers to Explore New Destinations in 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 14, 2019
Global IME Bank Announces 16 Percent Bonus Share By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 14, 2019
'Decisive Moment' In Fighting Killer Disease By News Desk Jan 14, 2019
Aquaman Crosses 1 Billion Dollar Mark Worldwide By News Desk Jan 14, 2019
Premier League: David De Gea’s Saves Help Manchester United Beat Tottenham At Wembley By News Desk Jan 14, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75