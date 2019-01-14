Kshitiz Learning Fair 2075 Concludes

Kshitiz Learning Fair 2075 was held on 27th Poush 2075 at the premises of Shree Bhotang Devi Secondary School, Bhotang-3. With the slogan Our Accord for the Promotion of Science, Technology and Arts, the event was organized by Shree Bhotang Devi Secondary School and co-organized by Shree Bhotenamlang Secondary School, Shree Satkanyamati Secondary School, Shree Chilaune Secondary School and Shree Raithane Secondary School in the initiation of thirteen Teach For Nepal fellows serving in those schools.

The main rationale of this learning fair is to develop the educational, leadership and professional development of students and instigate learning opportunity for students, teachers and educators as a whole.

The learning fair was visited by 2710 visitors comprising of approximately 1000 students from eighteen different schools, parents, local people and other guests including local administrative authorities, educators and different NGOs. Tashi Lama Hyolmo, Chairperson of Panchpokhari Thangpal Rural Municipality was the Chief Guest of the event. Shisir Khanal, CEO of Teach for Nepal and Jimmy Lama, Director of HELP - Nepal were special guests. There were more visitors compared to previous year. The event had 34 stalls from 10 different schools where students presented various learning models of different subjects.

Students from Shree Bhotang Devi Secondary School, Shree Chilaune Secondary School, Shree Raithane Secondary School, Shree Satkanyamati Secondary School, Shree Bhotenamlang Secondary School, Shree Kshetrapaleshwori Secondary School, Shree Thangpaldhap Secondary School, Shree Chandika Secondary School, Shree Langarche Secondary School and Shree Kalika Chetana Secondary School presented their stalls and their learning to the visitors. Panchpokhari Thangpal Rural Municipality was directly involved in the event as the main sponsor.

There were stalls from nine different colleges, namely; Venus Public School, Liberty Academy, Akashdeep Secondary School, Arunima College, Texas International College, Shankharapur Poly Technical Institute, Kumari English Boarding School, Jaya Multiple Campus from Kathmandu who counseled Grade 10 students for their further studies. The local teachers had main role in accomplishing the event successfully. This event became an example of co-operation and co-ordination among schools and their teachers.