Lionel Messi Scores 400th La Liga Goal For Barcelona

Lionel Messi Scores 400th La Liga Goal For Barcelona

Jan. 14, 2019, 7:45 a.m.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi further etched his name into Spanish football history by becoming the first player to score 400 goals in La Liga when he netted against Eibar on Sunday.

The Argentine, who has been the competition’s all-time top scorer since 2014, calmly slotted in a pass from Luis Suarez from close range to strike the league leaders’ second goal against the Basque side.

Messi, named Barca captain at the start of this season, was making his 435th La Liga appearance for the club where he has spent his entire career, having made his league debut in 2004.

Messi, 31, has won nine La Liga titles and is on course to win a 10th, with Barca five points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of the standings.

Reuters

Trump Storms Out Of Meeting With Democrats, Says ‘Total Waste Of Time. Bye Bye’
Jan 10, 2019
Salah Voted African Footballer Of The Year
Jan 09, 2019
North Korea’s Kim Visits China For Summit With Xi, Amid Plans For Second Meeting With Trump
Jan 08, 2019
Messi, Suarez Score As Barcelona Increase La Liga Lead To Five Points
Jan 07, 2019
Bill Gates’ Nuclear Venture Hits Snag Amid US Restrictions On China Deals
Jan 02, 2019

More on Sports

Premier League: David De Gea’s Saves Help Manchester United Beat Tottenham At Wembley By News Desk 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo: Las Vegas Police Request DNA Sample Following Rape Allegations By News Desk 3 days ago
Salah Voted African Footballer Of The Year By Reuters 4 days, 12 hours ago
Messi, Suarez Score As Barcelona Increase La Liga Lead To Five Points By Reuters 1 week ago
Manchester City Cruise To Biggest Win Under Pep Guardiola By News Desk 1 week ago
Tottenham Hotspur Beat Tranmere Rovers 7-0 In FA Cup For Biggest Away Win By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

'Decisive Moment' In Fighting Killer Disease By News Desk Jan 14, 2019
Aquaman Crosses 1 Billion Dollar Mark Worldwide By News Desk Jan 14, 2019
Polish Mayor Stabbed At Charity Event By News Desk Jan 14, 2019
“What The UN Sees As A Challenge For Nepal … Is Inclusion” By Saima Pun Jan 14, 2019
NIBL Announces 40 Percent Dividend By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 13, 2019
Nepal and France Launch Commemorative Events To Mark 70th Anniversary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 13, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75