Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa returned home after completing his visit to India. During his visit to India, President of India conferred the title of honorary General of Indian Army to CoAS General Thapa.

During his visit to India CoAS General Thapa met chief of Indian Armed forces and other senior officials of defense ministry. He also visited army academies in India.

He was received by Lieutenant General Bashanta Raj Kunwar at Tribhuwan International Airport.