Nepal Has Enabling Environment For Socio-Economic Development: PM Oli

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli addressed the session on ‘Strategic Outlook on South Asia’ at the 49th Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, Switzerland, this afternoon.

Speaking at the Session, he highlighted the major political achievements of Nepal andstated that the political stability of the country had ensured an enabling environment for socio-economic development.

The Prime Minister said that South Asia is rich in demographic dividend and has tremendous potentials for economic growth through regional cooperation. He underscored the need for deeper cooperation especially in the areas of trade, investment, and connectivity.

The Prime Minister also discussed the contribution of Nepal’s high mountains and forests to environmental protection in the region. He stated that we should keep the future of the people and the earth at the centre while planning for socio-economic development.

Moderated by Indonesian Professor Mari Elka Pangestu, the session also featured Chief Executive of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah and President and Chief Executive Officer of Telenor Group Sigve Brekke, among others.

Earlier in the morning, the Prime Minister attended the Opening Plenary of the WEF Annual Meeting. The Swiss President Ueli Maurer and Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Professor Klaus Schwab addressed the Plenary.

On the margins of the WEF Annual Meeting, the Prime Minister also gave interview to DW TV and CCTV. In both interviews, he highlighted Nepal’s current development priorities and the policies and programmes towards achieving the goal of economic growth and prosperity.

Later in the evening, the Prime Ministerand his spouse Radhika Shakya attended the dinner hosted by Prof. Klaus Schwabin honour of Heads of State/Government, heads of delegation and business leaders.

Also, in the afternoon, Finance Minister Dr. Yuba Raj Khatiwada addressed a session on ‘Investment Trends Monitor’ organized by UNCTAD. He said that conventional model of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows would not work any longer and that innovative financing mechanism with blended financing and risk sharing was necessary to meet the financing gaps especially in poorer countries.

If SDGs are shared responsibility and we want to achieve them by 2030, more focused FDI on building infrastructure is crucial to stimulate economic growth, he said.

According to Mission of Nepal Geneva Switzerland, Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi had a meeting with State Secretary of the Swiss Federal Council Pascale Baeriswyl on the sidelines of WEF Annual Meeting. Diverse Issues of Nepal-Switzerland bilateral relations were discussed in the meeting.