Rain And Snowfall will Likely To Occur In Some Parts Of Nepal

Jan. 23, 2019, 9:34 a.m.

With the entry of western disturbance, there were heavy rains in the Dadeldhura 52.3 mm, Dipayal 40.8 mm , Dhangadhi 11.1 mm in Far Western Province and Jumla 19.8 and Birendrangar 9.2 of Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. There will be light to moderate rain likely to occur at some places of the western region and at a few places of the eastern and central regions. The division announces the possibility of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountainous region.

Last night, there were moderate rain occur at a few places of the western region and at one or two places of the eastern and central regions

