International Community Welcome the Government of Nepal’s Efforts On Transitional Justice

Jan. 24, 2019, 8:54 p.m.

The undersigned members of the international community welcome the Government of Nepal’s efforts to move forward with a comprehensive and credible transitional justice process that can bring Nepal’s peace process to a conclusion.

Noting the looming expiration of the mandates of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the Commission for the Investigation of Enforced Disappeared Persons, as well as the upcoming fourth anniversary of the 2015 Supreme Court ruling that affirmed certain requirements for transitional justice processes, we encourage the government to clarify to the public its plans to take the transitional justice process forward in 2019.

The undersigned support a number of principles for transitional justice in Nepal. In particular, we support a Nepali-designed, Nepali-led process that is consistent with the 2007 and 2015 judgments of Nepal’s Supreme Court and the country’s obligations under international law.

“We are united in the view that without broad public trust in the process, Nepal will not be able to bring closure to the wounds and grievances that persist from the conflict era, nor be able to complete the peace process. To achieve this, we encourage the government to engage in broad-based, meaningful consultation with conflict victims, civil society and wider stakeholders that allows space and time to discuss and address issues raised before action is taken and helps shape a course of further action that reflects the will of the people,” said the statement.

These members of the international community are also united in the view that any solution should have the needs of victims at its heart. Only then can the peace process move forward on a strong foundation.

Supporting Nepal in establishing a credible transitional justice process and ensuring the stability and prosperity of Nepal remain priorities for the international community. We are committed to working with the Government of Nepal and all other stakeholders to advance a transitional justice process that engenders broad public confidence.

The statement issued by Embassy of Australia, Embassy of Germany, Delegation of the European Union, Embassy of Finland, Embassy of France, Embassy of Norway, Embassy of Switzerland, Embassy of the United Kingdom, Embassy of the United States of America, United Nations in Nepal.

