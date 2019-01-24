Minister Pun Thanks Japan For Valuable Supports To Nepal

Jan. 24, 2019, 8:56 p.m.

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun thanked Government of Japan for supporting Nepal in the areas of economic and technological sector. He said that Nepal continues to need Japanese support in its development.

Minister Pun said that Japan has been providing support in various projects in his ministry. He said that Japanese support in the irrigation and water induced disaster is greatly helping Nepal. Minister Pun also said that Japanese technology and support played important role to enhance hydropower sector in Nepal.

Discussing A high-level Japanese agriculture delegation, which is visiting Nepal, under leadership of Takami Nakada, minister Pun made the remarks.

50570689_2592919727391742_4540055425743060992_n.jpg

Team leader Takami said that Japan is ready to provide assistance to Nepal as in the past. He said that Nepal is an agriculture country and Japan is ready to support Nepal in agriculture sector. He said that the delegation Nepal to see whether Japan can support Nepal. He also said that Japanese private sector is also willing to invest in Nepal.

During the meeting Japanese ambassador to Nepal Masamichi Saigo, who was in the delegation, said that during the visit of Japan’s foreign Minister to Nepal and Nepalese foreign minister to Japan both the countries agree to collaborate in agriculture sector development of Nepal.

50693486_1667214063424706_1278513284714070016_n.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

