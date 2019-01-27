NSU Demands Resignation Of PM Oli: Situation Tense In New Baneshwor

NSU Demands Resignation Of PM Oli: Situation Tense In New Baneshwor

Jan. 27, 2019, 2:38 p.m.

The situation in New Baneshwor remains tense following the the protester are making to effort to break prohibition orders imposed in New Baneshwor. Agitators of the supporter of Nepal Student Union, Nepal Women Association and Tarun Dal are now pressing pressure to the police.

The groups affiliated to Nepal Student Union have been launching agitation against the medical bill which parliament passed Friday despite opposition from the House of Representatives.

Large numbers of demonstrators are trying to breaking obstruction of police. Nepal Congress announced the agitation against the government both within the parliament and street.

Meanwhile, Students of Nepal Student Union Burnt the effigy of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli at the premises of Pashupati Multiple Campus Chabahil . NSU students demanded the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

Photo courtesy: Deshsanchar.com

